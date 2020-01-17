TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Slow Night, Deputy Slips Again

It was a slow night for the broadcast networks on Thursday, with Young Sheldon holding a comfortable lead over everything else.

The hit series had 8.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49.

Even though the series is down considerably, it is still a solid option for CBS.

Are you still watching, or did you quit when The Big Bang Theory concluded?

Meanwhile, The Unicorn (5.7 million/0.6 rating) and Carol's Second Act (5 million/0.6 rating) were both steady, but retention for the former out of Young Sheldon was not great.

Mom (6.3 million/0.7 rating) took a hit, while EVIL (3.3 million/0.5 rating) bounced back from last week's series lows with a WTF installment.

Are you digging this CBS horror?

Over on The CW, Supernatural returned from hiatus on a steady note, with 1.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Were you a fan of all the twists?

Legacies Season 2 Episode 9 followed with 723,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating. Did you forget the show was back?

Over on NBC, Perfect Harmony eyed new lows with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. Don't expect this show to get a renewal.

Superstore (2.7 million/0.6 rating) tied its season low in the demo, which is a shame because it was a decent episode.

The Good Place (1.9 million/0.5 rating) slumped to season lows, while Will & Grace (2.1 million/0.4 rating) tied its lowest ratings of the season.

Fox's Last Man Standing (4.8 million/0.8 rating) was steady with another double bill, proving that viewers will watch this show whenever it airs.

Are you on board with the new season, or is it a step down in quality?

Deputy (3.6 million/0.6 rating) dipped for the second straight week. Unfortunately, there is a very fine line between renewal and cancellation at FOX, and the show is falling into the latter.

Deputy Season 1 Episode 1 had 4.75 million viewers and a 0.76 rating. With a week of DVR factored in, it swelled to 7.3 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

The show would really need to hold up on the DVR front to be considered for a renewal.

Are you watching it?

On TV tonight we have the returns of Charmed, Dynasty, and Fresh Off the Boat.

What will you be watching this weekend?

Hit th comments below, TV Fanatics.

