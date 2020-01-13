Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 14 Episode 2

Did Meri ditch the Brown family for good?

On Sister Wives Season 14 Episode 2, the wayward wife of Kody made her return to Flagstaff.

However, it quickly became apparent that she felt alone and wanted to expand her horizons.

Just when it seemed like things were going to be fine, Meri bickered with the other Sister Wives at lunch.

Meanwhile, Kody recognized that he was partly responsible for the way the family was acting.

Did his plan to bond the family work?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.