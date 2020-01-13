Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 14 Episode 2

at .

Did Meri ditch the Brown family for good?

On Sister Wives Season 14 Episode 2, the wayward wife of Kody made her return to Flagstaff. 

Sitting Down to Chat - Sister Wives

However, it quickly became apparent that she felt alone and wanted to expand her horizons. 

Just when it seemed like things were going to be fine, Meri bickered with the other Sister Wives at lunch. 

Meanwhile, Kody recognized that he was partly responsible for the way the family was acting. 

Did his plan to bond the family work?

Watch Sister Wives Season 14 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

13 Best Reality Shows of 2015
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Sister Wives
  2. Sister Wives Season 14
  3. Sister Wives Season 14 Episode 2
  4. Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 14 Episode 2