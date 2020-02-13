TV Ratings: Survivor Premieres Steady, The Masked Singer Leads Night

Survivor returned to CBS on a steady note.

Survivor Season 40 Episode 1 launched with 6.7 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

These results are on part with the fall 2019 opener, but down 25 percent from last year's winter premiere.

If you watch Survivor online, you know the new season focuses on 20 returning winners.

It means the stakes are higher, as well as the cash prize, which has swelled to $2 million.

After Survivor, Criminal Minds had 4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The veteran series has just two episodes remaining.

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer had 6.6 million viewers and a 1.8 rating.

This was a decline of 20 percent in the demo vs. last week's winter premiere.

Still, the show dominated the night in the demo, but maybe two seasons a year is not a good thing for this format.

Lego Masters (3.6 million/1.2 rating) shed 25 percent in the demo in Week 2, but the series is still outrating Almost Family in the slot.

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 13 was steady with 680,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

An encore of Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1 had 310,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Like many networks, The CW is losing ground in live ratings.

ABC's Modern Family (3.7 million viewers/0.9 rating) and Single Parents (2.5 million/0.6 rating) were both up in the demo, while Schooled (2.9 million/0.7 rating) and Stumptown (2.4 million/0.4 rating) were steady.

The Goldbergs (3.9 million/0.8 rating), however, was down.

NBC's Chicago trifecta remained the dominant force in total viewers, with Fire (8.2 million/1.1 rating), Med (8.1 million/1.1 rating), and P.D. (7 million/1.0 rating) pulling in solid ratings across the board.

Do you watch all three series the night they air?

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

On TV tonight: Grey's Anatomy, The Bold Type, Station 19, Briarpatch, Mom, Young Sheldon, Will & Grace, Legacies, Last Man Standing, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, SVU, AMLT, Deputy, Katy Keene, and The Sinner.

Yes, Thursdays are bursting at the seams with TV.

What will you be watching?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.