Brockmire Clip: Who is Late for Opening Day??

Do you know what's better than the beloved American pasttime, baseball?

Well, you should.

Brockmire is one of the best comedies on television, and Brockmire Season 4 (its last) proves it.

Well into his sobriety, Jim Brockmire's life changed yet again when he learned he had a daughter.

The fouth season is as much about his relationship with Beth (Reina Hardesty) and how he's embraced fatherhood as it is about baseball.

It's not surprising that's how Brockmire became a father, and during the latest season, it's one of the best things he has going for him.

Hank Azaria is even better with the new, more emotional Brockmire. He finally had another person in his life who he could share his greatest loves.

And if his love of baseball and for Jules came first, his love for Beth towers over all of them.

That's never more evident when Brockmire's opening day is nothing without Beth on board to share it with him.

In this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, Brockmire meets Beth's boyfriend for the first time after sitting alone and sulking for hours waiting for Beth on his first opening day as commissioner.

Devoid of fans and hours into the game, he's in the midst of a nightmarish scenario.

Not even somone as irreverant and humorous as beloved announcer Jim Brockmire can deliver the magic of the game he loved to a new generation.

You'll get his first taste of Baseball 2.0 during Brockmire Season 4 Episode 2, a term he uses to introduce new bats that now come in five pre-approved colors.

Unfortunately, the bats come with new rules of their own making a complicated and long game even more so. It's hardly the juice needed to infuse new life into a tird game.

So how could he expect opening day to be anything but a disaster? His saving grace was knowing that Beth would be there to share it with him as they had shared every opening day in recent years.

But by the time we find Beth and Brad making their way to the game, Brockmire has gone full Godfather 2.

If you're looking for something fun to watch during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, look no further than Brockmire.

You'll even get a taste of what life is like in the future, as the series has jumped ahead over ten years. Extinction events, AI, Brockmire has it all.

