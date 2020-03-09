Watch Homeland Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Did Carrie's plight for answers put her in danger all over again?

On Homeland Season 8 Episode 5, the disgraced agent found herself pondering the future after realizing that she could close the case.

With lives on the line, she made her biggest decision yet.

Meanwhile, Max attempted a rescue that could derail the entire case.

What side did he choose?

Elsewhere, G'ulom used an opportunity to his advantage.

