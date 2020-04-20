Watch Homeland Online: Season 8 Episode 11

Did Carrie get one last favor?

On Homeland Season 8 Episode 11, Carrie turned to a face from the past with the aim of securing her future.

But what did she learn about someone she thought was still on her side?

Meanwhile, Saul backtracked on his plan, and it paved the way for the biggest breakthrough to date.

What did the president want to do about the rising threat?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.