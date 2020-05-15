Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 27

Did Pauly D and Jenni grow tired of all the comments?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 27, all anyone in the house coud talk about was the night before, and the supposed hookup between Jenni and Pauly D.

But, was there still hope for them to have an encounter?

Meanwhile, Vinny and the Situation got scheming to cause some unrest in the house.

How did their friends feel about their actions?

