Watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Online: Finale

Which couple proved to be solid?

On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Season 1 Episode 6, things took a turn during the final competition as Chris revealed that only one couple would be winning fame and a career in music.

With lots of moving pieces, the remaining couples questioned whether there was a future for them.

Which couple agreed that their relationship fizzled out quickly?

Who won the title?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.