Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did everyone agree with Juliette's decision?

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 14 picked up in the aftermath of Juliette telling a heavily pregnant Alyssa that had recently slept with Alex.

Alyssa was forced to make a huge call about her relationship with Alex, but also understood that Juliette could be lying.

Meanwhile, Garrett and Kelsey's relationship was moving at a brisk pace, and one of them worried they were making the same mistakes.

