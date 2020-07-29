Big Brother's Most Controversial Houseguests

Big Brother has been on the air for 20 years.

The series has been a success story for CBS, but it has also been filled with controversial houseguests.

While most of the action is cut down to three one-hour episodes every week, the series has a 24-hour live feed that gives viewers a closer look into what goes on in the house.

We're running down the most controversial houseguests.

Jack Matthews (Season 21)

Matthews found himself in trouble for comments that viewers found both racist and aggressive.

He did not get on with fellow houseguest, Kemi Fakunle, and said to his allies that he wanted to "stomp a mudhole through" her chest.

He also called her "disgusting" and a "maggot" during their time in the house.

Matthews also courted controversy when called Asian-American houseguest Isabella Wang a "rice pudding."

Julie Chen asked Matthews about his comments upon his eviction, and he apologized to Fakunle, but said that the comment towards Wang had nothing to do with her ethnicity.

JC Mounduix (Season 20)

J.C. used an ice cream scooper on the genitals of other houseguests, in addition to telling Kaycee Clark to "open up" her vagina.

He also sparked a debate with his fellow houseguests when he used the N-word in a conversation, and even asked a female houseguest if she is transgender.

He was called out by his fellow houseguests when he made light of the #MeToo movement.

Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans (Season 20)

CBS warned both houseguests after they made controversial comments about their skin tones.

Swindler said that her stomach was "as dark" as Bayleigh Dayton's, while Rummans said the following:

“I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration.”

Kaitlyn Herman (Season 20)

She may not have been able to solve a puzzle on national television, but she was controversial during her stint in the Big Brother house.

Herman landed in hot water for using the N-word while quoting Drake song "0 to 100."

She was also criticized for flirting with Faysal Shafaat, Tyler Crispen, and Brett Robinson, despite having a boyfriend back home.

Paul Abrahamian (Season 19)

Paul returned for his second season and caused uproar when he decided to dress in blackface to tell his contestant Dominique Cooper he was targeting her for eviction.

He went as far as calling the makeup "blackface."

Jason Dent (Season 19)

Jason made a joke about raping the wife of Kevin Schlehuber after tying up "all of your daughters" and making them "f-----g watch."

Frank Eudy (Season 18)

Eudy called fellow houseguest Da'Vonne Rogers a "slut" and groped her butt without consent.

Rogers broke down in the diary room about the incident.

“I don't want my daughter to see that and think it's OK for guys to hit girls on their butts and guys to call girls sluts,” she said.

Aaryn Gries (Season 15)

Gries felt the ire of host Julie Chen when she referred to Asian people as "squinty-eyed," and even told Korean houseguest Helen Kim to "go make some rice."

Spencer Clawson (Season 15)

That same season, Clawson stirred up controversy by praising Adolf Hiter's speaking abilities. Yeah, we're not sure why we still watch this show.

GinaMarie Zimmerman (Season 15)

Zimmerman also made controversial comments that same season.

Willie Hantz (Season 14)

Hantz was a livewire who found himself expelled from the house early in the season. He called his fellow houseguests names, threw food, and even head-butted Joe Arvin.

He did not make for good TV.

Jeff Schroeder (Season 13)

Jeff was shocked when he was told that J.K. Rowling considered Harry Potter character Albus Dumbledore to be gay.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to have a little kids’ book and have the headmaster that you’re locked away with in a magical land be gay,” he said.

Braden Bacha (Season 11)

Bacha made multiple racist and derogatory comments to fellow houseguests.

He later claimed to Reality TV World that "it was out of no malice whatsoever."

Adam Jasinski (Season 9)

Adam worked for an autism foundation and said that he planned to spend his winnings on a hair salon "so retards can get it together and get their hair done."

He subsequently said he would donate $100,000 to Autism United, but he was fired from his job.

He was later arrested for not filing a tax return for the year he won the series. He spent four years behind bars.

Amber Siyavus (Season 8)

Siyavus called Jewish people "bad" and claimed, "You can tell by their name, you can tell by their nose."

Justin Sebik - (Season 2)

Big Brother hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons thanks to Sebik. He held a knife to a fellow housemate's throat. Thankfully, he was kicked out of the game.

Big Brother is set to return for Season 22 Wednesday, August 5 on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.