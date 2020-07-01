Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 15

at .

Did the gang connect with Juliette's new man?

On Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 15, Juliette was excited at the prospect of moving on from Alex. 

Juliette Tells the Truth - Siesta Key

However, she could not shake the feeling that her new beau was hiding something from her. 

Meanwhile, Brandon reunited with Camilla after a chance meeting. 

Did he make it clear that he was over Madison, or was there more to the tale?

Watch Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Siesta Key online right here via TV Fanatic. 

