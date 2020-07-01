Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did the gang connect with Juliette's new man?

On Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 15, Juliette was excited at the prospect of moving on from Alex.

However, she could not shake the feeling that her new beau was hiding something from her.

Meanwhile, Brandon reunited with Camilla after a chance meeting.

Did he make it clear that he was over Madison, or was there more to the tale?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.