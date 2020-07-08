Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Chloe admit she was wrong?

On Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 16, things took a turn when Alyssa confronted her supposed friend for choosing a bag over their friendship.

What did Alex have to say about it?

Meanwhile, Juliette fumed as everyone tried to make Alyssa feel welcomed as part of the group.

What did her new boyfriend think of the way she was acting?

Use the video above to watch Siesta Key online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.