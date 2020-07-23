Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Alyssa's family approve of her relationship with Alex?

New allegations of cheating plagued Alex on Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 18, leading to one of the biggest arguments to date.

Meanwhile, Amanda and JJ weighed up the pros and cons of staying in a relationship.

Finally, Kelsey and Garrett grew closer after their reconciliation.

What drama awaited them?

Use the video above to watch Siesta Key online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.