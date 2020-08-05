Harry Potter Movies Head to Peacock After Short HBO Max Run

Harry Potter is leaving HBO Max behind.

Peacock today announced all eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream in windows over the next six months starting later this year and into 2021.

The movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s famed series ranked as the highest-grossing film franchise in history and are a fantastic addition to Peacock’s growing library of iconic films.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock.

“We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

Come October, Peacock customers will be able to stream Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010) and Part 2 (2011).

On July 15, Peacock launched nationally with massive catalog of the best live and on- demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond.

Peacock offers more than 20,000 hours of premium content from networks and studios, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse.

In addition, the service will feature Peacock Original movies and shows; more than 30 curated channels, including SNL Vault, Office Shorts and Fallon Tonight; current season series and specials from NBC and Telemundo; live news and sports, including Premier League, U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championship, Ryder Cup, Tour de France, La Vuelta, an NFL Wild Card Game and the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics; as well as daily trending highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood.

In addition to all eight Harry Potter films, popular titles coming to Peacock over the next six months include Alex Cross; The Big Lebowski; Brokeback Mountain; The Conjuring; Dolphin Tale; E.T.; Moonrise Kingdom;Snakes on a Plane; Something New; Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins; Won’t You Be My Neighbor; Evan Almighty; Little Fockers; Big Fat Liar; 3:10 To Yuma; The Break-Up; Catwoman; Dawn of the Dead; Love Happens; National Lampoon’s Vacation; Trolls World Tour; Wanted; You Should Have Left; Spirit;Apocalypto; A Beautiful Mind; The Blues Brothers; The Express; Fast & Furious; and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

The app has also launched on VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and LG Smart TVs.

Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium with their service at no additional cost.

