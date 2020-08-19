HBO Max Presents Class Action Park: A Documentary About the World's Most Dangerous Amusement Park

Don't look behind you!

No, it's not a monster or a serial killer -- it's summer, which is already in your rearview mirror.

But while Summer 2020 hasn't been filled with amusement parks and picnics, HBO Max has something pretty darn good up its sleeve as a substitute.

On August 27, the streamer will drop a new documentary, Class Action Park.

Sound like fun, right?

Widely regarded as the most dangerous amusement park, New Jersey's Action Park was a staple for kids growing up in the '80s and '90s.

There have been many famous Action Park “alumni” that have shared their experiences over the years, inspiring feature films, scripted series, and, most recently, a tell-all book written by the son of the genius madman that founded the park.

For the first time, fans new and old will be able to experience firsthand the insanity of this dangerous water park via real-life footage and testimonials.

Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth.

To some, New Jersey's infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics).

To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap.

One thing is sure: It's the type of place that will never exist again.

Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time.

The documentary features an original score by The Holladay Brothers.

When I was growing up, fear of amusement parks wasn't even a thing. I thrived on them!

Well, except the scary tunnels. Girl's gotta fear something, right?

But if I had known that people were dropping like flies at my favorite haunts, I might have learned to fear big business a little earlier.

If you're ready to check out the scariest ride of the summer, then prepare to tune into HBO Max for Class Action Park. Where the death is!

Class Action Park premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, August 27.

