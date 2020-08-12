Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 21

Did Sam propose to Juliette?

On Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 21, everyone started to wonder when he would pop the question after more details about their relationship came to light.

Meanwhile, Madison and Soto continued to grow closer, but Madison's friends started to think there was something amiss.

Elsewhere, Kelsey continued to investigate the rumors that Garrett cheated on her.

Did he tell her the truth?

