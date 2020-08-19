Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 22

at .

Did Garrett cheat on Kelsey?

On Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22, Chloe met up with Garrett to fill him in on the rumors. 

Madison Talks - Siesta Key

What did he have to say to the biggest schemer on the show?

Meanwhile, Juliette's new relationship moved along swimmingly, but what made her think of Alex?

Elsewhere, Brandon and Amanda grew closer together after another meeting. 

Watch Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22 Online

Use the video above to watch Siesta Key online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

18 Catchy Tunes that Dominated TV in 2017!!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Siesta Key
  2. Siesta Key Season 3
  3. Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22
  4. Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 22