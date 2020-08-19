Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 22

Did Garrett cheat on Kelsey?

On Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22, Chloe met up with Garrett to fill him in on the rumors.

What did he have to say to the biggest schemer on the show?

Meanwhile, Juliette's new relationship moved along swimmingly, but what made her think of Alex?

Elsewhere, Brandon and Amanda grew closer together after another meeting.

Use the video above to watch Siesta Key online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.