Selena: The Series Sets Netflix Premiere Date - Watch First Trailer

Netflix will introduce the world to Selena: The Series this December.

The streamer announced Tuesday that it would arrive Friday, December 4.

When it was picked up by Netflix, it was announced as a limited series, and will be split into two parts.

The series is a biographical coming-of-age story based on the life of Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," reads the official logline.

"The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame."

From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (This is U”) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead).

The rest of the cast includes Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) as A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s oldest brother, Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) as Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, Noemi Gonzalez (The Young and the Restless) as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, Seidy Lopez (Training Day) as Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother, and Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena.

Netflix announced the project almost two years ago, so at least the long wait is almost over.

The streamer also dropped a black-and-white teaser trailer.

Have a look below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.