Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 8

Did Jade make the right call?

On Teen Mom Season 12 Episode 11, she was determined to make some changes in her life and threw her parents out of her house.

Meanwhile, Leah worried that Ali's condition was worsening and she struggled to deal with it.

Elsewhere, Briana and her family moved into a new place.

What did they think of the new digs?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.