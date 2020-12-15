Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 10

at .

Who did Tayshia choose for the coveted hometown dates?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 10, the drama continued to mount, but Tayshia was stunned by Bennett's bombshell return.

Things Get Heated - The Bachelorette

Hoping to gain some clarity, Tayshia took Blake to a crystal guru to have their crystals and chakras read.

What did it reveal about their connection?

Meanwhile, the men finally spilled about all of the drama this season in the second part of the episode.

What did they reveal?

Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 10 Online

