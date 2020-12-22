Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 12

Did Tayshia find herself choosing the right man?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12, our lead went to the fantasy suites but did Brendan, Ivan, or Zac emerge as the frontrunner?

Meanwhile, one man saw a future with Tayshia at the start of the season, but he started to get anxious all of a sudden.

Elsewhere, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay helped Tayshia through a crucial time in the process.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.