TV Ratings: Big Sky Returns Strong, Prodigal Son Slips to New Lows

It was a good night for ABC's Big Sky.

The freshman drama returned with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo -- right on par with where it left off in the fall.

More promising is that it held up without a hefty lead-in from The Bachelorette.

The Season 2 debut of Mixed-ish did 2.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down from last season's premiere, but up from its spring average.

Black-ish resumed its season with 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

To Tell the Truth started the night for ABC with 4.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Over on FOX, The Resident was stable with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, but Prodigal Son came down to new series lows.

It had 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, which might not be good enough to stick around at FOX.

If the show continues to vault in delayed viewing, it should be fine. The season premiere went from a 0.5 in the demo to a 1.1 within 7 days. It actually matched The Resident in the Live+7 demo tally.

Over on NBC, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2.2 million/0.5 rating) inched up a tenth, but Nurses (1.7 million/0.2 rating) remained a disappointment.

CBS' NCIS (9.8 million/0.9 rating), FBI (8.1 million/0.8 rating), and FBI Most Wanted (6.1 million/0.6 rating) were up from their last Tuesday originals.

Trickster (0.4 million/0.1 rating) on The CW was steady.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.