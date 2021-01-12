TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Hits New Lows

ABC's The Good Doctor is not putting up a good fight in the Mondays at 10/9c.

The Freddie Highmore-fronted drama returned after a six-week break to 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, marking new series lows.

In the demo, the series is down over 30% year-to-year and given the latest ratings, it seems the series is on a slippery slope.

Fortunately, it does command a lot of growth when you factor in DVR and streaming, but still, down is down.

Earlier in the night at ABC, The Bachelor posted 4.6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

The latest season of the veteran dating format launched just weeks after its spinoff, The Bachelorette concluded, so it's possible that viewers have had their fill of the franchise for now.

Over on NBC, Ellen's Game of Games took a hit, slipping to 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Wall did 2.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while The Weakest Link returned at 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

While these numbers may seem low, unscripted shows are notoriously cheaper to produce than scripted, so they should be around for a while with these numbers.

Over on The CW, an All American docuseries, All American Stories, kicked off with 376,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The network begins to return to normal in the coming days as its delayed fall sked finally debuts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.