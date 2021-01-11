TV Ratings: The Rookie Continues to Drop

Viewers appear to be tuning out of ABC's The Rookie.

The Nathan Fillion-led drama returned last week with the first episode of its third season to weak ratings, and the numbers for The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2 came in lower.

In total viewers, the series netted 3.02 million viewers, alongside a 0.40 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

The demo tally is down almost 20% week-to-week. These mark new lows.

The long wait between seasons probably didn't help matters, but the numbers are simply not good.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire did 3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating earlier in the night, but the biggest draw on ABC was an encore of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which delivered 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

CBS got some mileage out of 60 Minutes, which surged over 50% in the demo week-to-week, drawing 13 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating.

The solid showing lifted NCIS: Los Angeles (5.6 million/0.7 rating) in the demo, while NCIS: New Orleans (4.1 million viewers/0.5 rating) was flat.

NBC aired an encore of Mr. Mayor before football, and it managed 6.1 million viewers and a 1.5 rating.

The CW's Critics Choice Super Awards was left at 260,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

