Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Did Jovi's family warm to Yara?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 7, Yara revealed secrets from her past to her his family while he was at work and it threatened to divide them.

Meanwhile, Brandon and Julia had the farm to themselves and had sex in the hot tub, leading to a wild confrontation with Brandon's mother.

Did Julia decide it was time for her to leave the farm?

Elsewhere, Natalie started a huge argument with her supposed lover.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.