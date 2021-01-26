Watch Bull Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did Benny lose out on his political career?

The latest case Bull Season 5 Episode 8 involved Benny being the face of a difficult federal trial defense for a young mother accused of aiding and abetting her extremist husband in an act of domestic terrorism.

But Benny was all over the media, leading him to make a stunning decision about his future.

Elsewhere, Bull's family life was threatened due to the pandemic, and he set out to make some changes.

