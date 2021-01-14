Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 15 Episode 14

Did the ladies manage to play nice?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 14, they met for the first time in months, and had a lot to unpack.

However, there was also some unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Gina was shocked to learn that Shannon was holding a grudge against her and set out for answers.

Elsewhere, Kelly confronted Braunwyn about her authenticity, leading to a huge bust-up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.