Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Trouble in Newport Beach

Did Shannon get to the bottom of the rumor about her personal life?

Emily revealed the rumor to Shannon on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 13, and there was a lot of drama.

Meanwhile, Braunwyn and Shaun tried to find out what made their marriage crumble.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth opened up about her dark past to Emily, but did Emily tell the other women about it?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.