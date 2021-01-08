Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Sheldon manage to make friends in college?

On Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 6, it was college orientation and Sheldon was determined to not make the same mistakes he did at high school.

Meanwhile, Mary was invited to a party when she was mistaken for a student and pondered what it meant for her.

Elsewhere, George Sr. helped Pastor Jeff set up a children's nursery.

