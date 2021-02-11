TV Ratings: Riverdale Revamp Draws Lowest Ratings Yet

Riverdale's residents are fleeing town, but so are the viewers of the show.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4 had 515,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

This was steady in the demo for the show, but the total viewer tally marked a new series low.

The series attempted to reboot with a seven-year time jump, but it seems like viewers are slowly leaving.

Thankfully, Riverdale is already renewed for a sixth season, thanks to the rich Netflix deal that The CW has with the streamer.

After Riverdale, Nancy Drew was steady at 463,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on NBC, Chicago Fire drew 7.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo -- leading Wednesday in both metrics.

Chicago PD (6.2 million/0.8 rating) was steady, but Med (7.1 million/0.9 rating) slipped two-tenths week-to-week.

ABC's The Goldbergs (3.2 million/0.6 rating) and American Housewife (2.6 million/0.5 rating) were steady, while Call Your Mother(2.1 million/0.3 rating) and For Life (1.4 million/0.2 rating) each logged new series lows.

The Masked Dancer (2.7 million/0.6 rating) finally stopped dropping for FOX, while Name That Tune (2.4 million/0.5 rating) was steady.

