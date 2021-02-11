TV Ratings: Riverdale Revamp Draws Lowest Ratings Yet

Riverdale's residents are fleeing town, but so are the viewers of the show.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4 had 515,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

This was steady in the demo for the show, but the total viewer tally marked a new series low.

The series attempted to reboot with a seven-year time jump, but it seems like viewers are slowly leaving.

Thankfully, Riverdale is already renewed for a sixth season, thanks to the rich Netflix deal that The CW has with the streamer.

After Riverdale, Nancy Drew was steady at 463,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on NBC, Chicago Fire drew 7.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo -- leading Wednesday in both metrics.

Chicago PD (6.2 million/0.8 rating) was steady, but Med (7.1 million/0.9 rating) slipped two-tenths week-to-week.

ABC's The Goldbergs (3.2 million/0.6 rating) and American Housewife (2.6 million/0.5 rating) were steady, while Call Your Mother(2.1 million/0.3 rating) and For Life (1.4 million/0.2 rating) each logged new series lows.

The Masked Dancer (2.7 million/0.6 rating) finally stopped dropping for FOX, while Name That Tune (2.4 million/0.5 rating) was steady.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.