TV Ratings: The Resident, Prodigal Son Hit New Lows

This Is Us returned after another hiatus in winning fashion.

The beloved NBC family drama led the night with a 1.0 rating in the demo -- steady with where it left off last month.

However, the show did log a new audience low, but given the sporadic scheduling, it's possible that people didn't know it was back.

Before TIU, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist had 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- on par with its season average.

Nurses closed off the night for NBC with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on FOX, The Resident Season 4 Episode 5 had 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, marking new series lows for the medical drama.

Out of that, Prodigal Son (1.9 million/0.4 rating) matched its season low in the demo but fell to a new low in total viewers.

Over on CBS, NCIS (9.5 million/0.9 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.5 million/0.6 rating) each inched down, but FBI (7.6 million/0.8 rating) was steady.

ABC's To Tell the Truth (3.8 million/0.6 rating) and Big Sky (3.6 million/0.6 rating) were both steady week-to-week, while black-ish (2.3 million/0.4 rating) and mixed-ish (1.9 million/0.4 rating) each dropped a tenth.

There was nothing unusual to report for The CW as Trickster (0.4 million/0.1 rating) and Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.5 million/0.1 rating) each posted similar numbers to a week ago.

What did you watch on the night?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.