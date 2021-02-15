Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 10

Did Yara manage to prove to Jovi's parents that she was with him because she loved him?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 10, the drama in New Orleans, while Natalie and Mike made some progress.

Meanwhile, Rebecca tried to explain to Zied that she didn't want him to get closer to the female family friend.

Elsewhere, a tense standoff between Brandon and Julia resulted in a wild turn of events.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.