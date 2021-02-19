Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Meemaw dole out some revenge?

On Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 8, the drama was at an all-time high when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The reason?

Sheldon's philosophy teacher.

Meanwhile, George Sr. went on the offensive when he learned that Georgie had been cutting class to spend time with his girlfriend.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.