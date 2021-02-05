Yellowstone Prequel Titled Y: 1883 Coming to Paramount+

Paramount is sticking with Yellowstone.

Actually, scrap that. They're doubling down, and it wouldn't be shocking to see this franchise expland even further.

Although this has only been announced today, we don't have to wait long for the first expansion, either.

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group announced today that they've preemptively extended their relationship with Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, cable's #1 show.

Sheridan will create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios under the multi-year pact which includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series.

The content will be exclusive to ViacomCBS, including but not limited to Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS, and other VCBS brands and platforms.

Since the third season of Yellowstone was the most-watched season premiere on cable in two years, drawing record-breaking numbers of 6.5M total viewers in live +3, this is a no-brainer for the ViacomCBS family of networks.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone also has also developed a rabid fan community. I'm happy to count myself among its members, and I bet many of you will raise a hand for that, as well.

On the heels of Yellowstone's success, viewers will get a special sneak peek at Sheridan's new series for Paramount+, Y: 1883, during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7th.

Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land -- Montana.

The series builds on Paramount+ key strategy to franchise marquee shows and IP for which MTV Entertainment Studios will be a major supplier. It will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

According to Sheridan, "I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith, and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans."

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment.

"We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios said, "Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today's standout creators making must-watch content.

"Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration.

"This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor, and we are very much looking forward to our future projects."

Well, yee haw, you guys! This is fantastic news.

I'm sure you've already started casting the Dutton ancestors in your head, so take a look at this teaser:

On a scale of one to hell yeah, how excited are you for more context into the Duttons and the Yellowstone ranch?

Drop down below, and if haven't yet dipped your toes into the sparkling waters of this smash hit, please watch Yellowstone online, and let the journey begin.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.