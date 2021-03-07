7 Questions Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Needs to Answer

Ginny & Georgia's twisty first season was bursting at the seams with pop-culture references, and it left us with a lot of questions.

With multiple cliffhangers, a potential Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will need to work its way through all of the questions, providing answers that are meaningful and advance the story.

These are the biggest questions that need to be answered.

Will Ginny and Austin be found before they disappear off the face of the Earth?

Ginny realized that Georgia's darkness was consuming her life and that she had to go on the run with Austin to maintain their safety.

Ginny had been picking up on all the red flags throughout the ten-part first season, but it all came to a head in the end.

Ginny and her brother got ready and left the town on a motorcycle, clearly a nod to the way Georgia went on the run with Ginny when she was just a child.

Georgia managed to evade just about everyone, but will Ginny be able to do the same? Georgia seems like the best person to search for her daughter, but will she leave town to help in the search?

This could be the type of storyline that brings Georgia and Zion back together, which will cause problems between Georgia and Paul.

Will Nick tell Paul about Georgia borrowing money?

Cynthia was right on the money when she realized Georgia had been taking money and replacing it, and Nick also figured it out when Cynthia told everyone about it.

Nick didn't want to draw attention to the office because of the political climate, but now that Paul has been re-elected, will he tell the truth and get Georgia ousted from her job?

It will be made difficult when you consider that Paul and Georgia are engaged, but this show thrives when it is hurling all the drama under the sun at viewers.

This brings us to our next question:

Will Gabriel reveal the truth about Georgia?

Gabriel has proven to be a cunning private investigator, managing to immerse himself in Wellsbury life, but he clearly met his match in Georgia.

Just when he thought he had her where he wanted her, she revealed that Kenny's ashes were quite literally spread across the town with her eye-popping fireworks display.

It was the last bit of evidence he could use to get her on the hook for murder, and there was a certain satisfaction in Georgia's smile that made it seem like she loved what she was doing.

Unfortunately for Georgia, Gabriel got a phone call that revealed Georgia's first husband disappeared.

We got to witness the way she took that husband down in flashbacks, but if Gabriel does enough digging, it could be enough to unmask Georgia as a killer.

Will Georgia kill Paul?

This is a tough question to ask, but everyone who gets close to Georgia winds up dead, mostly by her hands, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for her to kill Paul.

Does she love him? Of course, but she would also love the money that would be left if he somehow dies.

But Georgia isn't silly. She knows Gabriel, and even Cynthia, are on to her, so she needs to take things slow and stop the killing spree.

This is all assuming Georgia and Paul made it down the aisle because if Zion returns, it will throw the future of their relationship into question.

Will MANG reform, or will it be rebooted?

The countless lies in the friend group imploded epically, but the result was everyone hating Ginny and Abby.

Maxine and Norah iced their friends out, but they strike me as the type who will start another group, complete with a new band of female friends.

Should Ginny return to town, she could try to fix things, but it's going to take time. Then again, maybe the girls will be bonded because Ginny went on the run with her brother.

We'll need to tune in to find out!

Will Ginny choose Hunter or Marcus?

Ginny's love life was a complicated web of deceit, and it exploded in her face at the end of the season, likely fueling her decision to skip town.

We know Wellsbury is the setting for the series, so all roads will lead back there.

Ginny seemed like she liked Marcus more, but she also liked being the "It" girl by dating one of the most popular boys in school.

Marcus has a soft spot for Ginny, so it seems like he would want to be in a relationship with her, but Hunter seemed over her.

Like I said before, time might heal these wounds and give all of the characters some time to think about their feelings.

Will Cynthia get more screen time?

Cynthia was portrayed as a one-dimensional villain throughout the first ten episodes, but the finale finally peeled back the layers to reveal that her husband is sick and needs constant care.

It seemed like this was setting the stage for more of the character, but it will likely hinge on whether the writers deem her worthy of a full arc.

As a viewer, I'm for it.

What did you think of Ginny & Georgia Season 1?

Would you watch a second season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.