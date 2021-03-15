TV Ratings: Grammys Slump to Lows, Good Girls Dips

Like the other awards shows, this year's Grammy Awards to all-time lows.

Sunday's telecast had a preliminary audience of 7.9 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the demo.

This marks declines of as much as 50% in total viewers and 60% in the demo.

The final numbers should be available later in the day, and the numbers will likely be adjusted as a result.

Over on ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos (4.8 million/0.6 rating) was down, while American Idol (5.4 million/0.8 rating) and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2.9 million/0.4 rating) were steady.

The CW's low-rated rotation of Batwoman (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Charmed (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were up in total viewers but steady in the demo.

NBC's Ellen's Game of Game (1.7 million/0.3 rating) was steady, but Good Girls (1.5 million/0.3 rating) came down to series lows.

The series is safe thanks to a lucrative output deal with Netflix.

The Simpsons, Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy were all stable.

What did you watch on the night?

Are you surprised awards shows are dropping?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.