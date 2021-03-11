TV Ratings: SEAL Team Goes Low, The Masked Singer Returns Down

It was a down night for most, likely thanks to the return of The Masked Singer.

Over on CBS, SEAL Team came down to new series lows with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The good news is that the series is still on track for a renewal.

S.W.A.T. tied its demo low with a paltry 0.3 rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

Tough As Nails was steady at 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer Season 5 opened with 5.4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating -- down from its previous premiere (5.9 million/1.6 rating).

The series remains a big hit for FOX and managed higher ratings than The Masked Dancer in the slot.

Game of Talents launched 3.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- down from I Can See Your Voice's average in the slot in the fall.

Over on The CW, Riverdale (0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating) and Nancy Drew (0.5 million/0.1 rating) were both steady in their returns after a few weeks off.

Both shows are renewed for next season.

NBC's Chicago Med (7.3 million/1.0 rating) was up, while Fire (6.9 million/0.9 rating) was down a little, and P.D. (5.8 million/0.8 rating) was steady.

