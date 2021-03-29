Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Who did not make it down the aisle?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 16, Natalie and Mike had 24 hours to decide whether the marriage was right for them.

Meanwhile, Jovi and Yara had a blowout fight in Vegas ahead of their wedding, but they had to make a big decision.

Elsewhere, Amira reflected on what happened between her and Andrew, while Andrew went on the offensive.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.