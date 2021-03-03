Watch FBI Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did the team manage to save one of their own?

FBI Season 3 Episode 7 found another team member missing following a mission.

Meanwhile, the team hunted a killer who fatally shot seemingly unrelated targets.

New agent, Tiffany Wallace, stepped into the ring with a big decision about the rest of the mission.

What did she choose to propel the FBI further?

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.