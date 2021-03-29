Watch NCIS: New Orleans Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did the team manage to save Sebastian?

A criminal he put behind bars escaped police custody on NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 11, and it resulted in a deadly chain of events.

Carter stepped in to provide Sebastian protective custody, but there was a part of him that struggled with the intensity of the mission.

Meanwhile, Pride met with an old friend to discuss something close to his heart.

