Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 15 Episode 4

Did Robyn get to the root cause of the issues plaguing the family?

On Sister Wives Season 15 Episode 4, she was out for answers when she learned that Christine said the family hated her.

Meanwhile, Mariah and Audrey brought some much-needed levity to the family when they looked at wedding venues.

But they dropped a bombshell on the family when they heard that some people did not approve of their same-sex marriage.

