Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did the team manage to move on after the loss off Erika?

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 10, the gang tried to band together to make sense of their grief.

Meanwhile, the S.W.A.T. team helped the LAPD search for the prime suspect in a woman's disappearance.

This brought in a new member of the team.

Elsewhere, Chris and Street continued to bicker over the fracture in the team.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.