Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 6

Did Amber quit social media for good?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 6, she dealt with online trolls who took aim at her weight.

Meanwhile, Catelynn received her microblading certification and looked into opening her own studio.

Elsewhere, Maci accepted a challenge from Taylor to raise awareness for something close to her heart.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.