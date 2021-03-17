Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Did Cheyenne make the right call about her future?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 8, she was surprised to learn that Zach's family was pushing for them to get married.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie decided to give Josh another chance after their cheating scandal.

Elsewhere, Catelynn and Tyler decided to vote in the presidential election after chatting about their views.

