Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 11

Who made it their mission to derail the wedding?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 11, Cynthia and Mike's big day arrived, but the day was hindered by press leaks.

As Cynthia started to investigate, she noticed that someone was selling stories about them to the press.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast wondered a wedding during a global pandemic would work.

