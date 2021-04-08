TV Ratings: Kung Fu Premieres Well as One Chicago & AMLT Hit Lows

It was a strong night for The CW's Kung Fu.

The new reboot, starring Legacies' Olivia Liang, launched with 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- easily outperforming every episode of Riverdale in the slot this season.

The numbers are down quite a bit from the series debuts of Walker (2.4 million/0.4 rating) and Superman & Lois (1.7 million/0.4 rating), but if it manages to hold up in the coming weeks, it will be a top five performer for the network.

Also worth noting, Kung Fu gave the slot its highest audience figures in two-and-a-half years.

What did you think of the premiere?

The stronger lead-in support also boosted Nancy Drew. The sophomore drama drew 0.7 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- a season-high in total audience.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer had 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1. rating.

The series remains on the downside, but the numbers still helped it lead the night in the demo.

Game of Talents continued at 2.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- another solid showing.

Chicago Med (6.6 mil/0.8), Fire (6.4 milionl/0.7) and P.D. (5.7 mil/0.7) all hit lows, but Med still delivered the night’s largest audience.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.6) and The Conners ticked up, and the premiere of Home Economics (3 mil/0.5) matched American Housewife‘s averages.

A Million Little Things fell to an audience low (2.2 million/0.4 rating) with its return to Wednesdays. Should ABC have left it on Thursdays?

CBS' Tough as Nails (2.9 million/0.4) was steady, while SEAL Team (3.5 mil/0.4) matched its demo low and S.W.A.T. (3.1 mil/0.4) came down.

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

