TV Ratings: Kung Fu Steady, A Million Little Things Hits New Low

The CW has a hit on its hands with Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2 drew 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- identical to the numbers it posted last week for its series premiere.

Given that most new shows drop in the vicinity of 10 to 15% in their second weeks, this is an impressive hold.

What did you think of the follow-up to the premiere?

Nancy Drew continued with increased ratings thanks to the stronger lead-in support.

The latest episode had 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs, The Conners, Home Economics, and Call Your Mother were all steady week-to-week.

A Million Little Things, however, dipped to a new series low in the demo.

The former Thursday drama had 2.5 million viewers and a 0.3 in the demo -- coming in behind a Chicago PD encore.

FOX's The Masked Singer (4.8 million viewers/1.1 rating) and Game of Talents (2.7 million/0.6 rating) were steady.

Tough as Nails, which snagged a two-season renewal at CBS, perked up a tenth to 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series has been a decent performer at a time in which CBS needs reliable performers. It is ending a string of beloved shows.

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.