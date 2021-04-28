TV Ratings: NCIS, Big Sky, Prodigal Son Hit New Lows

Tuesday was not a good night for the scripted shows.

Many shows hit or matched record lows in the ratings.

NCIS returned from another hiatus at 8.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down almost 40% in the demo vs. its last original.

Thankfully, the series is already renewed.

FBI was down 22 percent in the demo, drawing 7.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Spinoff, FBI Most Wanted managed 5.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 10/9c slot, easily winning the slot.

Over on NBC, Young Rock hit a new low with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Kenan inched up somewhat to 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

New Amsterdam shed almost 35% in the demo out of an encore of This Is Us, totalling just 3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

ABC's once-promising Big Sky continued to limp to the finish line, managing just 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- dipping another 30% in the demo.

Pooch Perfect (2.6 million/0.4 rating) was steady for the network, but black-ish (2 million/0.3 rating) and mixed-ish (1.7 million/0.3 rating) also came down quite a bit.

FOX's The Resident (3.1 million/0.5 rating) was down in total viewers, but steady in the demo, while bubble drama, Prodigal Son (1.8 million/0.3 rating), came down to a new low in the demo.

The only bright spot on the night was Supergirl (0.8 million/0.2 rating), which managed to perk up a tenth week-to-week.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.