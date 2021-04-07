TV Ratings: This Is Us Hits New Series Lows

The sporadic scheduling is having a big impact on the ratings for This Is Us.

The NBC drama, which returned Tuesday from another week off, mustered 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

These figures mark new series lows in both measures.

This Is Us is already renewed for Season 6, which is very likely to be the end of the line for the Pearson family.

Elsewhere on the night for NBC, Young Rock (2.6 million/0.5 rating), Kenan (1.9 million/0.4 rating), and New Amsterdam (3.5 million/0.4 rating) were all steady.

Out of those shows, New Amsterdam is already locked in for next season.

Over on CBS, the arrival of Mark Harmon's real-life wife kept NCIS (9.9 million/0.9 rating) on top.

FBI (7.9 million/0.7 rating) took a dip, but FBI: Most Wanted (6.4 million/0.6 rating) had its highest audience of the season.

ABC's Pooch Perfect (2.5 million/0.4 rating) slipped considerably in Week 2, while black-ish (1.6 million/0.3 rating) and mixed-ish (1.5 million/0.3 rating) both came down to series lows.

Soul of a Nation concluded at a 1.3 million/0.2 rating. Big Sky returns next week, but will it be able to keep up the momentum it had when it ended earlier this year?

Meanwhile, The Flash (1 million/0.3 rating) on The CW perked up a tenth, but Supergirl (0.7 million/0.1 rating) was steady.

What are your thoughts on the ratings on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.