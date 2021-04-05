Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 17

Did Jovi and Yara make it down the aisle?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 17, the family was surprised to learn that Yara was still questioning whether to go through with the marriage.

Meanwhile, Amira reached her breaking point with Andrew as she unveiled even more text messages.

Elsewhere, a significant time jump sets the stage for some more high drama for one couple.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.